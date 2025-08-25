HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanover man is accused of using his cell phone to upskirt several women and girls at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to police.

Aedan Ford, 44, was arrested on three warrants issued from the alleged incidents.

On August 18, workers at the Whole Foods in the shopping plaza called police and told them a man appeared to be taking photos up women’s skirts inside the store.

In one instance, the man could be seen bending down and placing his phone below a woman’s skirt before quickly walking away, according to court records.

Police say the man was asked by employees to leave before they arrived.

Responding officers say the victims were not aware of what was going on.

Detectives identified Ford through a license plate reader in the parking lot, which later helped to reveal more victims.

An investigation with management from both Derby Street Shops and Kohl’s led detectives to discover Ford allegedly took upskirting images at Kohl’s on August 14 and 17, according to police.

Police say he was shopping with his daughter one of those times.

Ford was arrested at his home on Monday.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)