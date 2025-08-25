HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanover man was arrested and is accused of alleged upskirting at two Hingham stores.

Aedan Ford, 44, was arrested on three warrants issued from the alleged incidents.

On August 18, workers at the Whole Foods on Derby Street in Hingham called police, saying a man had been taking upskirt photos of women inside the store.

Police say the man was asked by employees to leave before they arrived. When detectives got there, they identified the suspect and two adult vicitms.

An investigation with management from both Derby Street Shops and Kohl’s led detectives to find the same man allegedly took upskirting images at Kohl’s on August 14 and 17, according to police.

Ford was arrested at his home on Monday.

