HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Efforts are underway to rename a school and a street hockey rink in Hanover after a police officer from town who was killed in the line of duty.

The select board put an article on the town meeting warrant to name the Build the Boards hockey rink the Sgt. Michael C. Chesna Memorial Rink, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Separately, a citizens petition, submitted by five residents, would rename Hanover Middle School the Michael Chesna Middle School.

Both measures are on the agenda for the annual town meeting scheduled for May 2.

Chesna, a Weymouth officer, was killed on July 15, 2018, by a suspect fleeing a car crash. The suspect in Chesna’s slaying is also charged with killing Vera Adams, a 77-year-old widow.

Weymouth has already named a middle school gym after Chesna and a reading room at the library after Adams.

Chesna, 42, a married father of two who joined the Weymouth Police Department in 2012, was a decorated Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. The family lived in Hanover.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)