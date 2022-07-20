HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have exposed himself at a YMCA.

The department said the incident happened on Friday, July 15, and provided photos of the suspect in a social media post. According to police, the man allegedly exposed himself at the YMCA Hanover to an adult victim.

The YMCA has been cooperating with officers since the incident, who are now looking for tips on who the man might be.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Police Detective Stephen Moar at 781-826-2335, ext. 2029.

