Hanover police rescue screech owl from side of the road

Courtesy Hanover Police

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police rescued an Eastern Red Screech Owl from the side of the road in Hanover, officials said.

Officers patrolling Circuit Street were flagged down by a couple who spotted the bird sitting on the side of the road, according to a post from the Hanover Police Department’s Twitter page.

Officers brought the owl to the police station, called Duxbury Animal Control, and had it transported to a sanctuary, officials said.

 

