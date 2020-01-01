Hanover police searching for missing man with dementia

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 85-year-old man with dementia.

Robert “Bob” Alexander was last seen at his home on Dillingham Way and may be wearing blue jeans, a khaki-colored coat and brown slippers, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Hanover police at 781-826-2335.

Last seen at home. ****If you have information, please call 911 or 781-826-2335.**** — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) January 1, 2020

