Hanover police searching for missing man with dementia

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 85-year-old man with dementia.
Robert “Bob” Alexander was last seen at his home on Dillingham Way and may be wearing blue jeans, a khaki-colored coat and brown slippers, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Hanover police at 781-826-2335.
