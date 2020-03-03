HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing a week ago.

Nichole Anderson was reported missing by her family on Feb. 25, according to the Hanover Police Department.

Anderson is described as a white female, standing about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also has distinctive tattoos on her chest and shoulder areas.

She is known to frequent the Lawrence/Haverhill area as well as Boston, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hanover police at 781-826-2335.

