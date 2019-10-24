HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover Public Schools is mourning the sudden passing of a beloved teacher.

Courtney Neville, who worked at Cedar and Center schools as a speech and language pathologist, passed away after suffering from a brief illness, Superintendent Matthew A. Ferron announced Thursday.

“Courtney dedicated her professional life so that children could share their words, thoughts, and feelings without fear and with the confidence and clarity to challenge the future and live the life of their dreams,” Ferron said in a statement. “Her passing is an immeasurable loss for all of us. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family, friends, colleagues, and students.”

Counselors are being made available in all the Hanover Public Schools.

