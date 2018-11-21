HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two runaway pigs are back with their owners after they were caught roaming around a Hanover neighborhood Tuesday night.

Debby Dunn, with the help of her neighbor Lexi Kane, wrangled the pigs as they walked around Dunn’s driveway on Broadway.

Kane fed them some grubs and carrots and placed them in Dunn’s cabana to keep them safe as they searched for the owners.

Dunn posted about the missing pigs on a community Facebook page, where someone alerted her to a family that owns pig on that street.

The Dunns headed over to the family’s home and learned that their pigs had escaped. They were then reunited after an eventful night.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)