HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of eighth graders from Hanson held a fishing derby to raise money for a good cause.

The group said they posted about the tournament online, hung signs around town, and raised $700 for Cops for Kids With Cancer.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)