Hanson business calls on thief to return beloved bunny named ‘Bugs’

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson business owner is calling on the thief who made off with their beloved bunny named Bugs to return the animal no questions asked.

Hanson Grain posted a message to Facebook Friday revealing that they have a surveillance video recording that shows someone stealings Bugs from his pen.

“If you return Bugs to us ASAP – I will not contact the police,” the post read. “We just want Bugs back, he’s part of our store family. Bring him back unharmed and no questions will be asked.”

