HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson is in a sign standoff over a political message projected by a private resident onto a town-owned water tower – a standoff that continues to cost the town money even as the resident stopped the display following a cease and desist order from the town.

On Friday, Oct 11, town officials learned that a local resident was projecting the political sign from their property onto the water tower at 228 High St., according to Town Administrator Lisa Green.

To dim the image and maintain the town’s neutrality, officials used spotlights, including two from nearby communities, shining them on the tower from dusk to dawn, Green said.

Though the individual has stopped projecting, the town said they will continue to shine the spotlights on the tower to continue to enforce the town’s bylaws and avoid a back-and-forth with the resident, should they decide to resume projection.

The Hanson Select Board said the situation has had a financial impact on the town and that town employees have been unnecessarily subjected to criticism by those who support the individual’s skirting of town regulations.

“The unnecessary situation… has not only caused an undue financial burden on the Town but it has resulted in at least one threat sent in a voicemail toward a Town official and a number of inappropriate and vulgar phone calls and email messages to Town employees who are just doing their jobs,” the select board said in a statement. “The Hanson Select Board strongly desires that this individual resident agree to put an end to this matter without delay.”

While the projection was up, the resident was fined $100 per day.

“This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment,” Green said. “The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses.”

