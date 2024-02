HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hanson Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police are responding to a suspected fatality at a construction accident in Hanson.

Hanson Fire previously confirmed they were actively responding to the construction accident on Dwight Street.

BREAKING: @MassStatePolice and @HansonMAPolice are responding to a suspected fatality at a construction site at 50 Dwight Street in Hanson. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) February 7, 2024

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

