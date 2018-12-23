Hanson fire trucks sync lights for musical Christmas video

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Hanson recently got into the holiday spirit with a synchronized Christmas light show.

Video shared on Twitter by Hanson Firefighters Local 2713 showed a bright display of emergency lights set to “Wizards in Winter” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Firefighters and police officers in Coral Springs, Florida, pulled off a similar act earlier this holiday season.

Watch the video below:

Have a Safe and Happy Holiday#HolidayLightShow pic.twitter.com/F0quFNaxRA — Hanson Firefighters (@hfd2713) December 23, 2018

