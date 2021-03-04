Hanson firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

Courtesy Hanson Fire Department

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a dog that fell through the ice in Hanson on Thursday, authorities said.

Crews responding to a report of a dog that fell through the ice at Burrage Pond entered the water to retrieve the dog named Bella and brought her back to shore, officials said.

Other than being cold, Bella was OK, authorities said.

 

