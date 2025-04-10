HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson man was sentenced in connection to a dogfighting case.

John Murphy pleaded guilty last year to possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture.

Officials say he was in possession of equipment for training dogs, including anabolic steroids, and instructions on dog training and fighting.

Murphy was sentenced to a year in prison.

In 2023, Hanson police seized 13 pit bulls from a home and investigators say they also had recordings of Murphy discussing dogfighting.

Officials say they found photos and videos on his phone and social media with dogs that showed evidence of scarring consistent with dogfighting.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)