HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Pembroke expecting a grocery delivery instead got a potentially troubling surprise: a visit from a police car with its lights and siren on.

The family, though, was not in trouble.

They had ordered groceries for dinner, but their delivery driver got into a crash. To make sure the family didn’t have to scrap their dinner plans, two first responders took over delivery duties.

The crash happened at an intersection in Hanson where officers said the car went through a yard and over a rock wall before hitting a car parked in a driveway.

Once the driver was checked out by EMS, a police officer and firefighter who responded to the crash knew what they had to do: complete the delivery.

Both said this was their first time delivering groceries.

The family was surprised, but thankful.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)