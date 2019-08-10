Hanson police ask for public’s help to find missing woman

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Sandra Crispo, 54, of Spofford Avenue in Hanson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

She also has ties to the Quincy area.

Police do not believe foul play is involved and are investigating.

Anyone who sees Cripso or has information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

