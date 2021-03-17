Hanson police hoping to identify 3 people wanted in connection with string of vandalisms

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson police are turning to the public for help identifying three people who are suspected of vandalizing town property.

All three were caught on surveillance footage approaching the town’s public library on Maquan Street on the nights of January 22 and March 12. “Extensive property damage found” there the following day, according to a release issued by Chief Michael Miksch.

One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a dark-colored backpack. The second was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, jeans, a black hat, black gloves and a dark-colored face mask. and the third was seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, jeans and a black hat.

The second and third individuals were caught on camera carrying and later riding skateboards in the back parking lot.

Anyone who may know these individuals or has any information regarding the incidents that took place at the library on either night, they are asked to contact Hanson Police Sgt. Peter Daley at 781-293-4625.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)