Hanson police investigating after Town Hall, elementary school vandalized

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson police are investigating after multiple windows were broken at an elementary school and Town Hall last week.

Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch released a photo Tuesday of a white Chevy sedan that was caught on surveillance camera pulling into the parking lot of the Indian Head School about 3 p.m. Friday.

Soon after the car was seen leaving the lot, a school employee found more than $5,000 worth of damaged windows.

Miksch said investigators would like to speak to the owner and/or operator of the sedan.

Several windows were also broken at Town Hall on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)