HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanson are renewing their call for help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman who has not been seen in nearly two years.

Investigators again on Tuesday asked the public for help tracking down Sandra Crispo.

Crispo was last seen on Aug. 7, 2019, when a surveillance camera captured video of her getting out of a family member’s car and going into a Cumberland Farms, her daughter Laina McMahon said a month after reporting her mother missing.

“She just vanished,” McMahon said.

McMahon added that she visited her mother’s Spofford Avenue home on Aug. 8, 2019, and found all of the lights on and her dog inside without food or water.

“She would never leave her animal alone for any period of time,” McMahon said of her mother.

Crispo is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Hanson police at 781-293-4625.

