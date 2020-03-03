Hanson police searching for driver after child falls out of moving vehicle onto busy street

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a motorist after surveillance video captured the moment a child fell out of a moving vehicle onto a busy roadway in Hanson on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported incident on Liberty Street around 10 a.m. learned a child had fallen into the middle of the street after opening the rear driver’s side door of a vehicle that had pulled out of the Hanson Town Hall, according to the Hanson Police Department.

The child tumbled into the road and quickly stood up and ran towards the vehicle, police said. The female driver of the white midsize SUV pulled over, got out, and ran toward the child.

Video showed the woman picking up the child and bringing them back to the vehicle. They remained at the scene for a short time before driving away.

Police believe that the vehicle in question is a Dodge Journey.

“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of the child, as well as determine how this event happened,” Hanson Police Chief Miksch said. “Thankfully it appears that the child may not have been seriously injured. But we want to make sure and we would like to speak with the driver.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

