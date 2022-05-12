HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanson are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist on Maquan Street around 6 p.m. found a man in his 40s injured at the scene and learned the driver involved had fled the area, according to the Hanson Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to a nearby hospital. There no word on his condition.

Police say they are searching for a midsized white crossover SUV with possible front-end and passenger-side damage.

The vehicle was captured on a home surveillance camera just before the crash, heading east on Route 14 toward Pembroke.

State troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanson police at 781-293-4625.

