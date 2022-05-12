HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson police are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

Authorities say a man in his forties was struck while riding his bicycle on Maquan Street around 6 p.m. and then the driver fled the scene.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a midsized white crossover SUV with possible front-end and passenger-side damage. The vehicle was captured on a home surveillance camera just before the crash, heading east on Route 14 toward Pembroke.

Courtesy Hanson Police

State police are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

