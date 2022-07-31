HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in the town of Hanson are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

The police department said Ashlynn Gill may be either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30.

Gill is described as being 5’5″ and 100 lbs, with brown hair and eyes, possibly wearing a long sleeve black shirt with black pants.

Anyone with info on her location is asked to contact Hanson Police at 781-293-4625.

