HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson man appeared in court on Friday after being arrested for allegedly luring a 13-year-old online for sex.

David Baxter, 56, was facing a dangerousness hearing in Plymouth.

The Plymouth County District Attorney said an online organization posed as a teenager in an effort to expose Baxter and provided police with their online conversations with him.

Baxter previously pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)