Hanson town employee accused of driving drunk in town vehicle

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson town employee has been accused of driving drunk in a town vehicle, police say.

Michael McCue was in a town vehicle when he crashed into a car in North Attleboro last week, according to police.

The driver of the other car was pregnant and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Court paperwork shows this is McCue’s second arrest on drunk driving charges.

