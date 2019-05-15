PARIS (AP) — Paris is wishing the Eiffel Tower a happy birthday on Wednesday with an elaborate laser show retracing the monument’s 130-year history.

First, the monument invited 1,300 children to a giant “snack time” beneath the tower known as the Iron Lady.

The tower will then broadcast 12-minute laser light shows across the facade starting Wednesday night until Friday that will be visible for free from nearby neighborhoods. Professional climbers scaled the monument to mount the lights for the unprecedented show.

Around 6 million people go up the tower every year, in addition to the crowds who just come to look at Gustave Eiffel’s creation, designed for the 1889 World’s Fair. It was the world’s tallest monument at the time, and thanks to strict urban planning rules, it still looms large above the Paris skyline.

The Eiffel Tower opened to the public for the first time on May 15, 1889, several days after its inauguration at the World’s Fair.

