Happy Bahh-lidays: Farmers feeding goats old Christmas trees

The goats at a Rhode Island farm are getting extra holiday helpings this year — dinners of old Christmas trees.

Dozens have people have stopped by to feed the goats at Stonehenge Farm their Christmas trees now that the holiday is over.

“It’s always wonderful when people come and drop their trees off and feed them to the goats,” said owner Deb Yablonski.

Yablonski said the trees are a good source of Vitamin C and help the goats’ digestive health.

“They need to have roughage, they would not do well grass/hay all winter long,” she said. “They need the hard-woody plants. So this is perfect!”

But donors need to make sure their trees are all-natural.

“The trees have to be bare, they can’t be sprayed with any flame retardant, no fake snow,” Yabolonski said. “Remove the ornaments.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)