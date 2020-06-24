The oldest known living golden retriever recently celebrated her 20th birthday with some carrot cake and quality time with her siblings.

August, who affectionately goes by Augie, turned 20 on April 24 and currently lives in Oakland, Tennessee, according to the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue.

She moved in with Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt at the age of 14.

Her owners say that she is surprisingly healthy and that she enjoys daily walks around the yard.

“Augie is a very special girl, and she’s definitely not the norm,” the rescue organization said.

Golden retrievers typically live to about 10 to 12 years old.

