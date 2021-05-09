Happy Mother’s Day: Pregnant Great White shark could be headed for East Coast

A nearly two-ton Great White shark could be heading toward the East Coast to give birth, researchers said.

Shark trackers with the organization OCEARCH have been monitoring Nukumi, the largest Great White OCEARCH has ever tagged.

“We at OCEARCH are trying to figure out the overall sort of the puzzle there of their entire lives from birth to death. And we’re getting very close to completing the last pieces of the puzzle,” said Bob Hueter, chief scientist at OCEARCH.

Since October, Nukumi has spent time off the coast of the Carolinas, a likely mating ground for sharks, and Great Whites often give birth off the coast of Long Island, researchers said.

“We’re just waiting for her next her next signal, her next phoning home. So she tells us where she is,” Hueter said. “But we would predict at this point that the next time she reappears, she’ll be back over on the western side of the mid-Atlantic ridge.”

