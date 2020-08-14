MESA, Ariz. (WHDH) — Officers worked quickly to rescue a man who became trapped underneath a car after a jack collapsed in Mesa, Arizona on Tuesday morning.

Devon Haycock’s wife, Kaylin, had just handed him a flathead screwdriver when one of the jacks gave way.

“His whole upper body was under the car. His legs were sticking out. I could see the jack that he has was kind of tilted over. It failed,” Officer Nolan Martineau described.

The responding officers and a neighbor decided to lift the nearly 3,000-pound vehicle just enough to pull Haycock out.

“When I heard okay we’re going to lift it up that’s when my vision started to go blurry,” he recalled. “I was starting to pass out.”

The officers got Haycock out from underneath the car and he laid on the driveway for a moment.

“I was just getting deep breaths in, just happy, happy to be alive,” he said.

Haycock, who is expecting a baby girl with his wife due in December, says he’s thankful for the officers who saved his life.

