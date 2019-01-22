‘Happy to have her back’: Missing Boston woman reunited with family

WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Relieved family members of a 23-year-old Boston woman who was found in an apartment in Charlestown three days after she was first reported missing couldn’t contain their joy when they were reunited with their missing loved one.

“There was a lot of screaming,” Olivia Ambrose’s mother, Heather, said after embracing her daughter. “It was great. You can’t describe it, really. It’s just a huge relief, obviously.”

Olivia Ambrose, who had been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night, was found alive at a housing development in Charlestown. The man who lived in the apartment she was found in has been arrested on a kidnapping charge.

Ambrose was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and later released.

Heather Ambrose also spoke about her daughter’s well-being.

“She’s very strong, and she’s doing OK,” she said. “It’s going to be a process, but she’s OK. We’re just so happy to have her back.”

