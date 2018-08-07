‘Harassed and kicked out’: Woman says she was ordered to leave mall for wearing shorts

(WHDH) — An Alabama woman claims she was harassed and ordered by management to leave a shopping mall in Mobile last week because she was simply wearing shorts.

Gabrielle Gipson shared photos of her outfit on Facebook with a caption that said: “I was literally harassed and kicked out of the Bellair mall in Mobile, AL today because of what I’m wearing.”

Gipson said in the post that the weather was too hot to wear jeans and that many other people were wearing shorts.

Mall officials said in a statement to WKRG-TV that their policy “requires all of our customers to dress in a manner that reflects our code of conduct. Anyone who violates this policy will be asked to change or to leave the premises.”

Gibson’s post has since been shared over 2,900 times.

