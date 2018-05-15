Harbor Freight recalls more than 1 million chainsaws for faulty “off” switch

(WHDH) — Harbor Freight Tools has announced the recall of more than 1 million chainsaws after reports that some devices won’t turn off.

The recall includes two models of 14-inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names — Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the company has received 15 reports of chainsaws that continued to run even after being turned off. Three people were injured, including one serious arm injury that required stitches.

The CPSC says the power switch can malfunction, causing the chainsaw to continue running after being switched to the off position. The chainsaws were sold from May 2009 to February of 2018 in Harbor Freight Tools stores and online.

Customers who may have this product should return them for a replacement chainsaw, which will be available starting May 21.

More information on the recall can be found here.

