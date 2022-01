BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium has closed Friday due to the winter storm that is blanketing the Bay State with snow.

Anyone who had tickets to the aquarium can call 617-973-5206 to re-book.

The aquarium says it will be open Saturday for regular business hours.

Boston is expected to get around 10 inches of snow throughout Friday’s storm.

