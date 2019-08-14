Harbor search for missing man reaches Day 3 in Maine

BRISTOL, Maine (AP) — An airplane has flown overhead as the search for a missing Maine man enters its third day in waters off Bristol.

The search began Monday evening for 63-year-old Glenn Murdoch, of Bremen, after his empty skiff was found in Round Pond Harbor.

An airplane also flew overhead Wednesday and divers are expected to return to the water.

The Bristol fire chief tells WCSH-TV that he’s hopeful that there’s closure. The Maine Marine Patrol, Bristol fire department and U.S. Coast Guard have been searching the coastline and harbor.

