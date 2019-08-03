Harbormaster: Beach closed to swimming in Nantucket after confirmed shark sighting

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A beach in Nantucket is closed for at least two hours after a confirmed shark sighting Saturday morning, the harbormaster says.
The Nantucket Harbormaster tweeted an alert around 9:45 a.m. saying that there was a confirmed shark sighting at Cisco Beach.
The sighting prompted the beaches along the south shore to be closed to swimming for two hours.
