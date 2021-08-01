NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other first responders are searching for a person they say may have fallen into the water off Newburyport early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a missing person near the North End Boat Club, according to the Newburyport Harbormaster.

The individual has been missing since approximately 1 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

