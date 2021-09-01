NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an 82-foot yacht in a New Bedford marina on Monday.

Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen pouring out of the vessel that had been docked at Fleet Marina on Pope’s Island.

Fairhaven Harbormaster Timothy Cox says he believes an electrical issue sparked the blaze based on his experience investigating similar boat fires over the years.

An investigation remains ongoing.

