Harbormaster investigating suspected shark sightings off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Harbormaster is investigating two suspected shark sightings off the South Shore on Saturday.
People on board two fishing boats reportedly saw a large fin near Warren Cove and another fin was spotted at a nearby beach, officials said.
Anyone who thinks they see a shark is asked to contact the Plymouth Harbormaster so it can be further investigated.
