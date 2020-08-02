Harbormaster investigating suspected shark sightings off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Harbormaster is investigating two suspected shark sightings off the South Shore on Saturday.

People on board two fishing boats reportedly saw a large fin near Warren Cove and another fin was spotted at a nearby beach, officials said.

Anyone who thinks they see a shark is asked to contact the Plymouth Harbormaster so it can be further investigated.

@Plymouth_Harbor has received a number of white shark reports this morning in the area of Warrens cove Plymouth. Please keep a sharp lookout and report all sightings. pic.twitter.com/Eplj9eksFC — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) August 1, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)