PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A possible shark sighting that temporarily shut down a beach in Plymouth on Sunday was likely just a porpoise, officials said.

Plymouth Harbormaster reported that they found a porpoise in the area of Plymouth Long Beach which may have been mistaken for a shark.

The beach was shut down for three hours following the sighting.

Several beaches on Cape Cod were also closed over the weekend due to sharks in the area.

@Plymouth_Harbor crew investigating the Plymouth Beach sighting and did find a porpoise in the area that may have been mistaken for a shark. pic.twitter.com/KHk6Ec50lV — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) July 5, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)