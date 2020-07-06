PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A possible shark sighting that temporarily shut down a beach in Plymouth on Sunday was likely just a porpoise, officials said.
Plymouth Harbormaster reported that they found a porpoise in the area of Plymouth Long Beach which may have been mistaken for a shark.
The beach was shut down for three hours following the sighting.
Several beaches on Cape Cod were also closed over the weekend due to sharks in the area.
