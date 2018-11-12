Harbormaster: Several boats damaged in fire at marina in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Several boats at the King’s Landing Marina in Norwell caught fire Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 80 King’s Landing for a report of fire found flames ripping through multiple boats that had been covered for the winter, according to Norwell Harbormaster Ronald Mott.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the charred remains of at least three boats as firefighters doused them with water.

#BREAKING First look at the fire at a Norwell marina that spread to a couple of other boats #7News pic.twitter.com/atsoLGBCbH — Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) November 12, 2018

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

