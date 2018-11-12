Harbormaster: Several boats on fire at marina in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Several boats at the King’s Landing Marina in Norwell went up in flames Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 80 King’s Landing for a report of fire found flames ripping through multiple boats, according to Norwell Harbormaster Ronald Mott.

Crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fires was not immediately known.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

