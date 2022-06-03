For the first time in the competition’s 97-year history, the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee was determined by a “spell-off.”

Harini Logan, 14, of San Antonio, Texas successfully navigated words such as “phreatophyte” and “gaydiang” as part of the inaugural championship spell-off.

Logan bested Vikram Raju, 12, of Denver by successfully spelling 21 of an attempted 26 words in a 90-second window. Raju spelled 15 of his 19 words correctly.

“Honestly it’s just so surreal. Of course, this is my 4th time at the Bee and this is just such a dream and well I’m just overwhelmed,” said Logan, laughing as she cradled the championship trophy in both hands.

In addition to the trophy, Logan also took home $50,000 as part of her championship prize.

