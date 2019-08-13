Harmful Cyanobacterial bloom advisories issued in several Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state has recently issued several harmful cyanobacterial bloom advisories in Massachusetts.

As of Aug. 9, the following freshwater bodies have found Cyanobacteria blooms.

Billington Sea – Plymouth

Crystal Lake – Newton

Davol Pond – Westport

Long Pond Marstons Mills – Barnstable

Shubael Pond – Barnstable

For more information, visit the state’s alert page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)