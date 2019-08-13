Harmful Cyanobacterial bloom advisories issued in several Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state has recently issued several harmful cyanobacterial bloom advisories in Massachusetts.
As of Aug. 9, the following freshwater bodies have found Cyanobacteria blooms.
- Billington Sea – Plymouth
- Crystal Lake – Newton
- Davol Pond – Westport
- Long Pond Marstons Mills – Barnstable
- Shubael Pond – Barnstable
For more information, visit the state’s alert page.
