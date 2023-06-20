New details from the Harmony Montgomery homicide investigation are coming to light after court documents in the case were unsealed on Tuesday.

The documents reveal how investigators learned from the 5-year-old girl’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, that Adam Montgomery, the child’s father, struck Harmony on Dec. 7, 2019, which appeared to cause her death.

READ: Unsealed documents detailing Harmony Montgomery homicide investigation

Kayla reportedly told investigators that while living a vehicle together at the time, Adam was extremely upset that the child was not saying when she needed to use the restroom. According to the court documents, Kayla stated that Adam would get upset and strike Harmony in the face and head with a closed-fist.

The stepmother said that after a final blow on that day, Adam said words to the effect of he “felt or heard something” and “I think I really hurt her this time.” She told investigators that Harmony went on to make a moaning noise for five minutes and that at no time did anyone stop to get the child medical attention.

Kayla went on to say in an interview with investigators that just after noon on that day, she and Adam discovered that Harmony was not breathing and was deceased.

She stated that Adam later went to the trunk of their vehicle, removed clothing from a duffle bag that was there, then placed Harmony’s lifeless body into the bag.

Authorities previously announced that they had determined Harmony was murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019. Though authorities have not yet found her body, the New Hampshire Attorney General and other officials have said that “biological evidence” and other sources allowed them to conclude the 5 year old was murdered.

