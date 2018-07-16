Harper wins Home Run Derby at Nationals Park

Bryce Harper has won the Home Run Derby in his home ballpark, providing another memory to Nationals fans in what could be his final season in Washington.

Harper gave an uppercut fist pump after matching Kyle Schwarber’s 18 homers in the championship round on the final swing of his allotted 4 minutes. Because he hit two homers over 440 feet, Harper got 30 seconds of extra time. He launched the winning blast on his second extra swing, holding his bat over his head and walking down the first-base line as it cleared the center-field fence.

The 2015 NL MVP has had an uneven season and the Nationals are stuck at .500 after making four playoff appearances in the previous six years.

The Chicago Cubs’ Schwarber hit the most home runs in the derby with 55 through three rounds. But Harper was the only player to get the crowd roaring.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)