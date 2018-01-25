Harpoon Brewery and Yards Brewery in Philadelphia betting on Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Harpoon Brewery in Boston and Yards Brewing Company in Philadelphia are betting on the Super Bowl.

The bet will require employees at the losing city’s brewery to wear the winning brewery’s gear and pour their beer the day after the big game.

Both Harpoon and Yards will be donating to local charities as well.

Harpoon will be donating $1 for every pint of Harpoon Fresh Tracks sold in their Beer Hall, and $10 for every keg of Fresh Tracks sold in Boston to The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Harpoon employees said they are sure the Patriots will win, and Yards employees said the same about the Eagles.

Harpoon wrote on their website, “And to our friends at Yards, we’ll email you the tracking number for the keg of Harpoon IPA that’s on its way to you now.”

Yards Tweeted, “Yo @HarpoonBrewery, what do you say we make a little wager on the Big Game? If your team wins, we wear your gear. WHEN our team wins, you wear our gear.”

The Big Game Bet is officially on with @yardsbrew! When New England takes home our 6th ring, Yards will pour Harpoon and wear Harpoon gear in their taproom. In the meantime, we'll both be donating to local charities. Learn about it here: https://t.co/3wudDDUNvk #GoPats #notdone — Harpoon Brewery (@harpoonbrewery) January 24, 2018

Yo @harpoonbrewery, what do you say we make a little wager on the Big Game? If your team wins, we wear your gear. WHEN our team wins, you wear our gear. #YARDS #Underdogs #GoBirds #BrewUntoOthers pic.twitter.com/UKZOgkOPrg — Yards Brewing Co. (@yardsbrew) January 24, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)