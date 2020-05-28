Harpoon Brewery unveils fresh new look for iconic IPA

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Harpoon Brewery announced Thursday that it is giving its flagship IPA a makeover.

While its recipe hasn’t changed, Harpoon IPA is getting bold new packaging that better reflects the fans who drink it and the employee-owners who make it, complete with illustrated scenes of the two cities it calls home, the brewery said in a news release.

The beer, which debuted in 1993, was the first IPA brewed in New England during America’s craft beer revival. It has since earned the nickname of “New England’s Original IPA.”

Dan Kenary, Harpoon’s CEO and co-founder, says the new can and bottle design brings the beer’s storied history to life.

“Harpoon IPA has been a fan favorite for years, and there’s a reason for that. It’s the beer we all reach for time and time again – from ball games to BBQs with friends – and we wanted its packaging to better reflect that sense of community and approachability,” Kenary explained. “The revamped packaging makes it loud and clear that Harpoon IPA is proud of its New England roots.”

The new packaging also boasts a more proud and prominent declaration that the brewery is “Employee Owned.”

Classic components from the previous packaging are still intact, such as the arched “Harpoon,” the bright orange and blue colors, the Harpoon “H” and diamonds.

Harpoon brews beers in both Boston and Windsor, Vermont.

